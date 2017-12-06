By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



Although the room was filled with community members and staff of the The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. anticipating the announcement of a new superintendent during the school board meeting on November 27, they didn’t get the answer they hoped. The community had planned on the announcement after Board President Rebecca Gardenour had said at a previous meeting that the candidate would likely be named at the meeting. But instead she “the board wants to let everyone know that we have completed our search process and the process is on schedule.” “We will be coming forward in December to finalize the process,” she added. After the meeting, Gardenour initially refused comment but later explained the board is following the direction of the Indiana School Board Association. She said the delay was based on “the process.” She said before the vote on the new Superintendent could take place, there would have to be a legal advertisement run in local newspapers for 10 days and there would need to be a public hearing and seven days later, the board will vote on the applicant. The board made some decisions regarding contracts and salary adjustments for administrative and support staff: Raises and a bonus were approved for support staff and food service employees. They will receive a bonus equal to 1 percent of their year-to-date earnings as well as a 2 percent raise beginning in January and another 1.25 percent increase for the 2018-19 school year. The board voted unanimously in favor of this. The board approved a 1.75 percent raise to about 60 administrative employees for the 2017-18 school year. Those employees will also receive a retroactive payment. The board also increased the retirement contribution for those employees by .5 percent for the 2017-18 school year and 1 percent more beginning the 2018-19 school year. The vote was unanimous. The board voted 6-1 to change the corporation’s payroll supervisor’s title to director of payroll services. The position will become a salaried position earning $75,000 beginning January 1, 2018. Interim Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder said the current employee is hourly and this change eliminates her getting overtime and she will supervise two staff. Board Vice President LeeAnn Wiseheart, who voted against the change, expressed concern over the high salary when compared to the state and national averages for someone in a position like this. Snyder said the maintenance supervisor will be retiring soon. The position pays $64,700 and he would like to “beef that up” to attract a better applicant. The position will change to assistant facilities director and will earn a salary of $67,000 annually. The board approved the position unanimously. The board approved an increase to the annual salary for the assistant transportation director. The position currently pays $53,294 and after the approval will earn $63,294. Snyder said the current assistant director was brought in at a wage under market value. Wiseheart said she hoped the board would be more diligent with taxpayer dollars. Wiseheart and Gardenour voted against the raise.