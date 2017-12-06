At approximately 12:57 a.m., an officer with the Jeffersonville Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction in the 1400 block of E. 10th Street in Jeffersonville.

The officer recognized the driver as James Yulee Lindsey Lawson, 33, of Charlestown and the officer knew Lawson had an outstanding felony warrant.

Lawson initially stopped in the roadway; however, he then fled from officers in his vehicle and led them on a pursuit which lasted approximately 20 minutes.

Lawson then exited the vehicle, fled on foot and barricaded himself inside of his residence on Juniper Ridge Court.

Jeffersonville SWAT and the Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the scene. After attempting to communicate with Lawson for in excess of two hours with no success, the SWAT team successfully apprehended Lawson inside of the house.

Lawson was arrested with the following charges: Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle; Possession of a Legend Drug or Precursor; Driving While Suspended Prior and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

If you have information regarding this case please contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or Dispatch Center at 812-283-6633.