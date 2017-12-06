The West Clark Community Schools board of trustees voted unanimously to accept a voluntary personnel agreement with its superintendent, Chad Schenck on Wednesday, November 22. The signed and executed agreement is effective immediately. Schenck, Superintendent of West Clark Community Schools, an employee in good standing at the time of his departure, will be resigning from the West Clark Community Schools’ school system to pursue other opportunities on December 31. Schenck said it was a difficult decision, but after talking things over with his family they decided the timing was right. He said he is thankful to be leaving on good terms and is proud of all the accomplishments within the district. Schenck also said he was proud of the way West Clark worked with neighboring school corporations. “It’s going to be difficult,” he said. “I am going to miss it and miss the people. I had a great team and great cabinet in place and not working with them made it even harder.” While it wasn’t the reason, Schenck said the taxpayers voting down the $95 million referendum played into his decision. “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t play into it,” he said. “The voters spoke loud enough for me to understand that their will likely never be a major construction project within the school corporation.” Schenck said he felt like he and the school board labored over the decision and the process for the improvement projects. “We looked at everything and came to a consensus as a board on the proposed improvements, but the taxpayers spoke and you have to respect their decision and the democratic process,” he said. As for the decision to begin the process for Silver Creek to leave the district, Schenck said unfortunately the only way to know if it was the correct one, will be the story history tells. “There really is no historical data or anything to go by,” he said. “This has never been done, so I am afraid that history will have to tell if it was the right decision or not.” Schenck isn’t sure what’s next, but he said he would love to find something South Central Indiana. He did confirm he is not a candidate for the open superintendent position at New Albany Floyd County Schools. “We were right in the middle of the referendum when they posted that position so I did not apply,” Schenck said. “It’s a fantastic school corporation and I know they will get a great candidate.” As for West Clark, Schenck said he wants to see the school corporation shine. He said the staff and the students are great and he wishes them well in their future.