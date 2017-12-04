Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;}

On December 2, 2017, at approximately 2:34 PM, while traveling on I-265 westbound, Trooper Paul Bailey observed a disabled mini-van on I-265 eastbound partially in the fast lane near the 3.5 Mile Marker in Floyd County. Positioned directly behind the van was a plain white Ford Crown Victoria with flashing red and white emergency lights on the rear of the vehicle, and flashing white and amber emergency lights on the front. The white Ford Crown Victoria was completely stationary in the fast lane of Interstate #265 causing a traffic problem.

Trooper Bailey made contact with the driver of the Ford Crown Victoria, John William-Michael Ulmer, 23 years old, from Georgetown-Greenville Road in Greenville. During the contact and subsequent investigation Trooper Bailey discovered an alleged police radio in Ulmer’s vehicle. John William-Michael Ulmer was taken into custody and transported to the Floyd County Jail where he is awaiting his first court appearance.

He was charged with: Illegal Possession of Police Radio, Class B Misdemeanor; Unlawful Display of Emergency Lights, Class C Misdemeanor; Reckless Driving-Blocking Flow of Traffic, Class C Misdemeanor and Light Restriction Violation, Infraction.

Media Note-A Photo of the vehicle he was driving is attached to this news release. A photo of John William-Michael Ulmer can be obtained by contacting the Floyd County Jail.

