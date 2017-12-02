Two former Washington County girls’ basketball standouts squared off in a college basketball game today (Saturday) in Indianapolis.

Former EHS standout Taylor Drury played 37 minutes and scored 10 points on a 5 for 10 shooting day for UIndy.

Former Salem star Alex Davidson had nine points in 31 minutes. She had two rebounds and six assists in USI’s 73-66 win over UIndy.

The two will play again Jan. 11 in Evansville.

