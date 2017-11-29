Schuyler Benjamin, 27, Indianapolis and Joseph Simpson, 31, Bardstown, Ky., were pronounced dead at the scene.

At 8:38 p.m. Sunday night Floyd County police were dispatched to a personal injury crash in the 3000 blocck of State Road 111 South.

Upon arrival and during the initial investigation it was determined that a white Ford Explorer operated by Benjamin was traveling north bound on SR 111 South and crossed the center line striking a silver 2002 Toyota pick-up truck, operated by Simpson, that was heading south bound in a head-on collision.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the 2002 Ford Explorer was passing improperly in a “no passing” zone at the time of the collision.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are factors in the crash pending toxicology.