The format is simple, walkers and runners show up at the Washington County Fairgrounds, make some sort of donation to the food bank and then take part in the walk.

There is no set distance, there are no trophies and it’s all for a good cause. This year’s event raised around $7,000 for the food bank. Since the tradition began, more than $50,000 has been raised for the food bank.

Walkers also consisted of the two-legged and four-legged variety as many participants brought their dogs.