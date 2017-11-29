Last week in Washington County, troopers from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg went to 1114 Springhouse Lane near Salem to attempt to locate Crystal Bryant, 31, from the same address. Crystal Bryant had active arrest warrants for her arrest through Clark and Washington Counties for drug related charges and Resisting Law Enforcement. When officers made contact with Crystal Bryant at her address they also discovered an alleged controlled substance and petitioned the Washington County Superior Court for a search warrant. The search warrant was granted and while searching the residence troopers located approximately five grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, five guns and Paraphernalia in the residence. Crystal Bryant was arrested on the active arrest warrants and also charged with the new charges of Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia. She was incarcerated at the Washington County Jail awaiting her first court appearance. This investigation is continuing.