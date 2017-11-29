Children and their parents are welcome to join the Sellersburg, Borden and Henryville Libraries in celebrating the holiday season by making some Christmas crafts together. Registration is required for these programs. Please call 812-246-4493 to register. Dates and times are: *Sellersburg Library- December 11 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. *Borden Library- December 12 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. *Henryville Library- December 14 from 6 to 6:45 p.m.