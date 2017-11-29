By Hayley Mackey

Special Correspondent



Charlestown High School (CHS) held their annual Big Blue Madness game on Friday, November 10. It showcased the Charlestown Middle School 7th and 8th grade teams, and the CHS Freshman, Junior Varsity, and Varsity teams. Big Blue Madness is a scrimmage and an introduction to the players before the season kicks off. The 7th and 8th graders played against each other, the Freshman played against each other, and the JV and Varsity team played against each other. Isaac Condra, junior JV player, said playing for JV motivates him to get better and keep pushing to try to get to the varsity level. Condra said his coaches push them in practice and they want nothing but the best for them wanting the players to give it their all. Condra’s favorite part of the season so far was the New Albany game because Romeo Langford (senior-ranked 6th nationally as a high school player) is coming to play against Charlestown. Bo Braunecker, sophomore Varsity player, in his first year starting varsity, said it’s a lot different than JV because it’s a lot faster. Braunecker said the varsity coaches are hard on the players but at the same time they like to joke around and have fun with them. Braunecker’s favorite part of the season is going to be around sectional time. The first official game of the season was November 21 against the New Albany Bulldogs. Pirate Nation filled the CHS Sports Arena as the game was a sellout. The Pirates fell 110-36. Charlestown was led by Braunecker’s 9 points while Addison Logsdon and Courtland Black added 8 each. The Bulldogs were led by Langford’s 48 points and Sean East with 22 points. The Pirates followed the season opening game by traveling to rival New Washington on Wednesday, November 22. Charlestown picked up the 60-49 overtime win. Upcoming Mid Southern Conference games are November 28 at Silver Creek, December 1 vs. Scottsburg and December 8 vs. Clarksville.