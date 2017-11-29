By Dennis Dunn

Special Correspondent



The Salem girls’ basketball team has started this year on a good note and they continued their hot streak on Tuesday night with a 68-25 road win over West Washington, who had a hard time making shots. They followed that with a thrilling 53-51 win over visiting Eastern on Saturday, November 25. The two wins for Salem and a third against Madison on November 18 has begun to draw attention from others. The Lady Lions were not ranked in this week’s poll, but they are just on the outside at number 11. SHS Head Coach Jerry Hickey said in the overall scheme of things rankings aren’t important, but he is glad his team can see the hard work paying off. “I sent a text to the team once I heard, but I only did it to let them know their hard work is getting noticed,” he said. “I think it gives them validation that these two and a half hour practices six days a week is paying off. This is my fifth year and its the first time we’ve been in the poll. It’s something to take note of and something to be proud of!” The following is a look back at those games. On November 21, the Senators made only seven field goals all game and was 11-for-21 from the free throw line, while the Lions hit 24 field goals, including seven three-pointers and was 13-for-24 from the free throw line. The Lions began their offensive onslaught in the first quarter and never looked back. They had six different girls score in the quarter as they jumped out to a 17-4 first quarter lead. Senior Jamie Taylor scored five points. The Senators found their stride a little bit in the second quarter, but the Lions outscored them 19-11 to take a 36-15 lead at the break. Leah Miller led the Lions with seven points in the quarter and finished the game with 19 to lead all scorers. Rian Russell had four points in the quarter to lead the Senators. The second half belonged to the Lions as they outscored the Senators 32-10. It was 16-2 in the third quarter and 16-8 in the fourth quarter. Miller scored seven more in the third quarter, while Cora Miller scored the only two points for the Senators. Both teams were whistled for 19 fouls a piece. Sweeney was next with 13 points for the Lions (6-1) and Hope Tomlinson scored 11. Rian Russell led the Senators (6-3) with six points. The Lions then defeated Class 2A No. 2 Eastern (Pekin) 53-51 in overtime on Saturday. Salem had a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Hickey said after Mackenzie Underwood picked up her fifth foul, the wheels came off. “When the 15-point lead started to evaporate, everything starts to tighten up,” he said. “Mackenzie fould out a minute into the fourth quarter and she has as much varsity experience as anyone we have. It really hurt us defensively when she left the game. “We had a turnover here and a turnover and it just continued to snowball from their.” Hope Tomlinson hit three free throws in regulation to send the game into overtime. “We blew a 15-point lead and things were looking pretty dark at that point,” Hickey said. “I thought as she stepped to the line, if she makes all three of these, there is no way we are losing this game! “That was a pressure situation, but Hope is a winner and she stepped up and knocked them down.” In the extra period, the Lady Lions got in front and held on for the win. Eastern was led by Rachel Stewart’s 18 points and Isabell Claywell added 15 and Eastern falls to 5-2 overall . Claywell hit three, three-pointers in the first half, which frustrated Hickey because keeping her from getting open looks was one of the scouting points heading into the game. He said he knew it’s impossible to shut Stewart down, but he wanted to make sure Claywell didn’t get open looks. “Rachel is going to get hers,” Hickey said. “We wanted to limit Claywell’s open shots and she goes three for three in the first half. We really hit on that at halftime and she didn’t hit any threes in the second half. “Those are two really good players. With Eastern, you know what you are going to get out of them and if those other three players on the court give them productivity, they are really hard to beat.” For Salem, Tomlinson scored 21 to lead the Lady Lions and Miller added 15. Salem will travel to Clarksville on Friday night to play Providence. The Senators will host Mitchell on Thursday night. Eastern travels to Brownstown Saturday. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Campbellsburg SHS 17 19 16 16 – 68 WW 4 11 2 8 – 25 SHS (5-1): Leah Miller 19, Sweeney 13, Hope Tomlinson 11, Jamie Taylor 9, Lettie Nice 8, Mackenzie Underwood 4, Ashton Thompson 4. WW (6-3): Rian Russell 6, Bailey Roll 4, Cora Miller 4, Maddie Bowsman 4, Hattie Griffitts 3, Chelsea Carter 2, Kassidy Keltner 2.

Saturday, November 25 at Salem EHS 10 7 13 18 --51 SHS 8 20 12 8 --53 EHS (5-2): Rachel Stewart 18, Isabell Claywell 15, Veronica Judson 7, Lily Crumpton 6, Savannah Emmert 4 and Caylee Graves 1. SHS (6-1): Tomlinson 21, Miller 15, Sweeney 14, Underwood 2 and Backherms 1. Three-pointers: EHS (4): Claywell 3 and Judson 1. SHS (7): Tomlinson 4, MIller 2 and Sweeney 1.