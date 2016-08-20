A trial that lasted a little more than a week ended on November 14 with a guilty verdict.

The jury found Joe P. Hambel guilty of two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder and one count of criminal trespass.

He was arrested on August 20, 2016 and charged with Murder, Two Counts, for the deaths of Valerie E. Dicus and Joseph R. Hobson.

The victims were located just after midnight Saturday at the place they were residing at 304 Small Street in Salem.

They were found unresponsive and were later pronounced dead at the St. Vincent’s Hospital in Salem.

The Salem City Police Department requested assistance from Indiana State Police Detectives and Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigators who responded to the scene.

Autopsies were completed on the victims at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville, KY. Dicus died of a single gunshot wound and Joseph R. Hobson died of multiple gunshot wounds.

These results are preliminary and the final autopsy results will not be made available until Toxicology results are determined which usually takes six to eight weeks to be completed.

The Washington County Prosecutor and the Washington County Coroner are assisting in the investigation.

Hambel will be sentenced at a later date in Washington Circuit Court.