A driver who allegedly left the scene of a car crash on Sunday night, November 19, now faces a misdemeanor charge of failure to stop.

William B. Prostler, 38, is apparently homeless and lives in the 2000 Chrysler Voyager mini-van he was driving just before 8 p.m. on North Main Street Road. Tonya A. Maxwell, 48, Scottsburg, told Deputy Joe Baker that she was driving south on the county road in her 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the green mini-van in front of her.

She said the van lost its right front tire, and her Jeep ran over it, causing damage to her vehicle.

Maxwell said she call 9-1-1 to report the accident and then pulled up beside the disabled van and told Prostler to talk to her. She said she told him she had contacted the police and needed him to stay at the scene.

Instead, Prostler reportedly told the woman that he wasn’t going to stay and that he needed to get the van to a motel. He drove off, though the van had only a rim. Maxwell remained at the scene and provided Prostler’s license plate number.

Property damage was estimated at up to $5,000 by Deputy Baker.

Prostler was found still headed south on Main Street. The rim had caused some damage to the road surface, noted the arresting officer, Deputy J.R. Ward. His van was impounded.

The suspect was taken to the local jail and incarcerated. The misdemeanor was filed that Monday, and Prostler had his initial court hearing that day.

A bench trial was scheduled for January 23, with Prostler being freed on his own recognizance with the condition that he not drive a vehicle.

-30-