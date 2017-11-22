Several charges have been filed against a woman alleged to have been the driver of a car involved in an injury accident. The accident occurred on West Lake Road on October 31. Belinda M. Decker, also known as Belinda Cowan, was reportedly driving a car which wrecked. She had abrasions and cuts and her male passenger suffered a broken leg in the mishap. Decker allegedly told Deputies Joe Guarneri and J.R. Ward that another man was driving but he had left the scene on foot. The injured passenger said no one else was in the car and that Decker had been driving. An odor of alcohol was in the car, according to the probable cause affidavit. Charges were filed against Decker on November 14. She is charged with Class A misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) and Class C misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle when she never received a driver license. Another misdemeanor charge was filed against Decker on the same day. Deputies Jacklyn Colwell and Joe Baker had investigated Decker’s October 26 statement that she had been sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance in his home. The woman reportedly did not complete a sexual assault examination. Decker also allegedly returned to the man’s residence and continued to communicate with him by voice, text and Facebook. When asked for a statement, the accused man said Decker had been at his home for the past three days. He requested that a police officer accompany him to the residence and tell her to leave. In the presence of the officer, she denied having made the accusations against her friend and gave several versions of what had occurred to officers. The incident resulted in the Class B misdemeanor charge of false informing being filed. Bail for the OWI charges is set at $7,500 by corporate surety bond or $750 cash. The bail for the false informing charge is $10,000 by surety bond or $1,000 cash. -30-