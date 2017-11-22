By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



The New Albany Floyd County School Corporation Board took some time from their monthly meeting to acknowledge teachers, students and schools during their November 13 meeting. The board acknowledged eight schools in the corporation that received an A from the Indiana Department of Education. Sally Jensen, Director of Assessment and Student Information, said their grades are based primarily on their performance on ISTEP and as well as student growth from year to year. “Everything is a level playing field throughout the state for public schools,” she said. Jensen did say that for a student to count on the school’s report card they have to have been educated by the school for 162 days in a given school year. “So, if you come to us right now, no matter what things we do this school year, we don’t get to count you. We still have to test them but we don’t have to count them,” she added. Jensen said growth is a big part of the report card. The state looks at the student’s previous year and looks to see where they fell in the scores. They compare it to this year’s score “we look to see how did that student grow. We are rewarded points for those students that improve. It is all very individual and individual growth. The state also measures college and career readiness score. Jensen said this past year, NAFCS received an 89.6 %, which is a B and a 90 is an A but there is no rounding up. The corporation recognized these schools for receiving an A: Fairmont Elementary: Dr. Louis Jensen, Assistant Superintendent of High Schools, said four out of last five years they have received an A. Floyds Knobs Elementary: Jensen said they improved from a C school to an A. Georgetown Elementary Greenville Elementary: Jensen said they have been named an A school for five straight years Mt Tabor Elementary: Jensen said after being dinged last year and receiving an F, they jumped to an A School. Slate Run Elementary Highland Hills Middle: Jensen said they have been named an A school for six straight years. Floyd Central: He said they also have been named an A school for six straight years. In addition, the board recognized these corporation students: Floyd Central High School Senior Noah Neuhauser and Sophomore Alec Poe, who were the state runner-ups in Boys Tennis Doubles. Coach Robert Kleeman said they finished with a 23-5 record but lost to Park Tutor in the final game. New Albany High School Senior Harrison Knable, was recognized for receiving a perfect score on his ACT. He is a also a national merit semifinalist. Knable is planning to study finance and hopes to attend law school.