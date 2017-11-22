A visit to the local McDonald’s Restaurant in Scottsburg resulted in a longer visit to the Scott County Security Center for a Chicago resident. Dymond Raybon, 20, was placed in custody on Saturday, November 11, after she allegedly gave a fake $100 bill to a McDonald’s staff member. In return, Raybon received change for buying some food there. The bill caught the attention of the staff, however, and, as Raybon was waiting for her order, Sgt. Rodney Watts arrived to have a look at the bill. It was compared with a $100 dollar bill handed to another server by a young man a few minutes before. That person got his food and his change and left walking west. He was not located. The two bills were copies of each other, the comparison revealed, and both were counterfeit. Raybon was taken to the local jail, and a charge of counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony, was filed against her on Monday, November 13. Her jury trial was scheduled February 20, and her bail was set at $7,500 by corporate surety bond or $750 cash.ond was entered for her release on Monday, November 20.