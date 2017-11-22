Four of the accidents which happened from Monday, November 6, through Friday, November 10, caused injuries to six people, records maintained by the Sheriff’s Department indicated. The first such crash happened at 8:30 a.m. on November 6 on Cutshall Road 1,000 feet east of Coffee Pot Road. Matthew J. Hensley, 33, Scottsburg, was riding his 2013 moped west on Cutshall Rd. He said another vehicle came toward him, causing him to swerve to avoid a collision and run off the road. Hensley wrecked and suffered a shoulder/upper arm injury. After being notified of the accident, Deputies Joe Johnson and Darin Marshall drove to the scene along with Scott County EMS. EMS personnel took Hensley to Scott Memorial Hospital for treatment. Damage to the moped was valued at under $1,001. Just before 6 p.m. that Monday, another accident occurred, this time on Jack Morgan Road and State Road 256 East. Stephanie R. Holloway, 40, Austin, pulled out of the side road at the T intersection and struck a westbound 1993 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with her 2013 Kia. Neither Holloway nor pickup driver David E. Orrill, 34, Paris Crossing, were injured in the mishap, but Holloway’s passenger, Brittlyn R. Holloway, 16, suffered head pain and was transported by Scott County EMS to the local hospital. Property damage was estimated at up to $5,000 by Deputy Josh Watterson. Both vehicles were towed because of sustained damage. Deputy Watterson was assisted at the scene by Deputy David Davenport. On Tuesday, November 7, an injury accident happened at 3:14 p.m. on Boatman Road 1,500 feet south of York Road. Deputies Johnson, Marshall and Davenport worked this accident. Recent storms had caused water to back up over Boatman Rd. Jason D. Brooks, 39, Scottsburg, swathe flooded road and stopped his northbound 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup. A 2001 Ford Focus operated by Christal R. Sons, 23, Austin, struck the pickup in the rear. Sons later told Deputy Johnson she didn’t know the road was flooded and didn’t see the stopped pickup. Damage was estimated at up to $10,000. Sons suffered neck pain. Her passengers were also hurt in the crash. Erlina Baker, 16, and Nathan Ebertshauser, 22, both of Austin, suffered a knee/lower leg/foot injury and head pain, respectively. All three were transported to Scott Memorial Hospital for treatment by EMS technicians. Deputy Johnson listed driver distraction as a contributing factor in the accident. On Friday, November 10, a one-vehicle crash occurred at 12:20 p.m. on State Road 56 West at Whippoorwill Street. Clyde D. Hornback, 66, Jeffersonville, told Deputy Marshall that, as he was driving east, a westbound vehicle ran him off the road. His 2000 Ford F2500 pickup owned by the Whayne Supply Company in Louisville, Ky., struck a state-owned culvert and bridge before coming to a rest off the road. Hornback suffered an injury to his knee/lower leg/foot. He was assessed by Scott County EMS technicians and transported to Scott Memorial. Damage to the pickup and what it hit was estimated at up to $50,000.