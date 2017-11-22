Jo E. Hall, 53, Scottsburg, was driving a 2007 Chevy Areo south on U.S. 31 when her car was struck in the rear by a 2003 Dodge Neon driven by Skylar S. Chism, 16, New Albany. The accident happened 200 feet north of Fairgrounds Road.

The teenager told Sgt. Rodney Watts of the Scottsburg Police Department that he had seen the car’s left hand turn signal as it slowed to turn into a driveway. Chism said he tried to brake but could not stop in time to avoid the collision.

Both the teenager and woman were reported to be uninjured, but Hall’s young passenger, Easton Coomer of Scottsburg, experienced head pain following the mishap.

Technicians with Scott County EMS attended to the child, but there was no indication in the officer’s report if the child was taken to a hospital. The youngster was properly restrained in a child seat, it was noted.

Sgt. Watts estimated property damage to the vehicles could reach $10,000.

Patrolman Justin Cheatham assisted him at the scene.