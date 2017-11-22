U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.) today welcomed the nomination of Scott County Sheriff Dan McClain to serve as the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana. President Donald Trump announced the nomination today. “Sheriff McClain has helped guide Scott County through some of southern Indiana’s most trying times,” Senator Young said. “His honorable service in the Navy and his experience navigating the opioid crisis – the chief law enforcement challenge of our time – has prepared him for this role as U.S. Marshal.” “Sheriff McClain has dedicated much of his career to serving our country and state in the Armed Forces, including as a Navy SEAL, and as sheriff of Scott County, which has been hard-hit by the opioid crisis,” Senator Donnelly said. “I look forward to learning more about his experience.” Mr. McClain served in the U.S. Navy from 1982 to 1995, during which time he served on SEAL Teams Four and Six, and later as a SEAL Instructor at the Naval Special Warfare Center. Following his service in the Navy, he went on to provide security consulting services from 2004 to 2009 in support of the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of State during Operation Iraqi Freedom, and the Center for Anti-Terrorism and Naval Security Forces in Jacksonville, Florida. He was elected Sheriff of Scott County in 2011.