The cross country season has been over for a few weeks and West Washington sophomore Zoe Wallace posted a season to remember. She finished high enough to advance past sectional and regional and finished in the top 100 at the Brown County Semi-State. Wallace finished 98th with a time of 21:04.8 and wasn’t quite the goal she had set for herself entering the season. “My goal was to make it to state, but I didn’t realize how tough it was going to be,” she said. “In each round it just kept getting tougher. There were 200 girls in the semi-state race and some of them are very fast.” Coming close to reaching the finals and seeing the level of competition has inspired Wallace to begin working to do even better next season. She said after taking a couple of weeks off she planned to start running again and is considering running track in the spring. “I never really did track in the past because I don’t like running in circles, but I realize now running track and help me prepare for the cross country season,” she said. Wallace’s Coach Dennis Tankersley is also helping her prepare, she said he has talked about running a regular season event on the Brown County course so she can be familiar with it at semi-state. In order to contend for a spot in the state finals, Wallace knows she will have to trim three to four minutes off her time. Besides running against the best runners in the state, one of the highlights for Wallace was when the entire school formed a tunnel outside to cheer her on as she left school. “They surprised me,” she said. “They told me they needed me to take care of some stuff in the office, then when I went outside they were lined up on both sides. It was great to have the support from the community and the school. I almost cried when I realized what was happening.” Wallace is the daughter of Mike and Kim Wallace of Campbellsburg. She said she began running in sixth grade. At that time, West Washington didn’t have a junior high team, which wasn’t a problem for Wallace. She said she approached the high school coach at the time about starting a team and they did. Wallace is sure she would like to run in college, while she doesn’t have a clue where she will attend, she does plan to pursue a career in neonatal nursing. “I know it will be hard and emotional, but it will also be fun and rewarding, because you will be working to do all you can to help those kids,” she said. In addition to advancing to Semi-State Wallace was fourth at the Patoka Lake Athletic Conference race and she has broken the school distance record several times.