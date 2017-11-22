For the past few years girls’ basketball has been on the rise in Washington County. This year it’s safe to say, the sport is all the way back. In addition to the defending Class 2A Eastern Lady Musketeers, both Salem and West Washington are mentioned by most as heavy contenders for their respective sectional tournaments later this winter. All three schools are off to solid starts and all three picked up wins this weekend. Eastern started things off with a blow-out win over Borden. Salem traveled to Madison to pick up a big road win over the Lady Cubs and West Washington rolled to a win over Lanesville on Saturday. The following is a look back at those games. Eastern routs Borden 68-8. The Lady Musketeers wasted little time in turning back the host Lady Braves. Salem beat Madison 51-44 behind a strong performance from a couple of sophomores, Hope Tomlinson led the Lady Lions with 22 and Leah Miller added 17. Head Coach Jerry Hickey said his team is young and at times that age shows and then other times, it doesn’t. “We are 4-1 and at times we look really young and at times we looked really good,” he said. “We play a lot of young kids. Five of our top seven are freshmen and sophomores. We lost a lot, but also brought back a lot of talent. It’s just young talent.” West Washington defeated Lanesville Saturday, 71-50. This week, local basketball fans will get a shot to see how the teams stack up against each other. West Washington and Salem square-off Tuesday night and then the Lady Lions take on Eastern Saturday. That’s a double-header that would be tough in a normal week, according to Hickey. He said one of tasks this week is to keep the girls’ focused. “It’s hard to keep them focused,” he said. “There is never an off-night. We have one day to worry about our county rivals. So it’s tough to keep them focused, but this group is more focused on basketball than any group I’ve ever had. I think that will help with a week like this with so many other things going on.” Tuesday’s West Washington-Salem game is in Campbellsburg and Satuday’s SHS game against Eastern is in Salem. The Lady Musketeers have a mid-week game against New Albany before Saturday’s showdown.