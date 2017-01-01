Silver Creek Cheerleaders bring home title



The Silver Creek High School Cheerleaders have something to cheer about! The squad competed in the State Competition at New Castle High School on Saturday, November 4. Silver Creek are the State Champs in the Varsity C division. They competed at their preliminary qualifier on October 28 at Greenfield High School before advancing to the state competition. Silver Creek also had a partner stunt group consisting of five girls take home the State title this year in that division on October 21 at Westfield High School. The exceptional performances continued for Silver Creek as Bri Hudson was named a member of the 2017 Indiana Allstate Team. Silver Creek also placed fifth in the Time Out Division. Silver Creek Cheerleading team members include: *Varsity C- Alexia Harris, Ally Nelson, Anna Whittinghill, Brailey Cassady, Braylin Trump, Bri Hudson, Briley Morris, Dayna Wilson, Destiny Ogden, Emma Long, Haley Robinson, Hunter Schnatter, Kenzie Mudd, Kiersten Jewell, Kylee Scott, Lexi McLemore and Taylor Shrout. *Partner Stunt Group- Ally Nelson, Bri Hudson, Briley Morris, Kylee Scott and Lexi McLemore. *Timeout- Ally Nelson, Anna Whittinghill, Brailey Cassady, Braylin Trump, Bri Hudson, Briley Morris, Dayna Wilson, Destiny Ogden, Haley Robinson, Katie Simmons, Kiersten Jewell, Kylee Scott and Lexi McLemore. Silver Creek Cheer Coach Jennifer Coffman was quick to praise the hard work and dedication of her squad, “We’ve had a saying since day one of this season – “dreams with a deadline.” These girls set out this season with determination to capture that state title, not next year, not the year after, they wanted it this year – and that was the deadline they referred to. They worked so hard all season long, many of them had to stretch themselves and learn very new roles, forcing them way out of their comfort zone,” Coffman stated. She concluded, “However, in the end, they did what they had to do to succeed as a team and ultimately clutch that state title for the first time in school history. As coaches, we are just so proud of each of them and thrilled to see their hard work pay off!”