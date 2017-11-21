Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;}

On Sunday, November 19th, at approximately 12:30 pm, the Indiana State Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle head on crash on State Road 56 near State Road 62 (west junction) that ultimately claimed the life of a Clark County woman.

The initial investigation by Trp. Andrew Garrett, Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team, indicated that a white 2014 Toyota Camry being driven by Jason Tucker, age 35, Lexington, Indiana was traveling westbound on State Road 56. For an unknown reason, Tucker’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of an eastbound gray 2010 Nissan Sentra being driven by Patricia Farmer, age 68, Borden, Indiana. The vehicles collided in the eastbound lane of State Road 56.

Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. As a result of the collision, Farmer sustained fatal injuries in the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Tucker sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash although he was flown from the scene to the University of Louisville Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this collision although toxicology results are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Farmer family has been notified.

Trp. Garrett was assisted by troopers from the Indiana State Police Posts in Versailles and Sellersburg. He was also assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Hanover Police Department, Hanover Fire Department, King’s Daughter Hospital EMS, Air Methods Medical Helicopter, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, and All Around Towing.