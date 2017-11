Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;}



Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Borden man was fatally injured while deer hunting yesterday evening. The victim, Thomas Zimmerman (58), of Borden, was hunting on private property in southern Harrison County near Elizabeth when the incident occurred.



At approximately 6:40 p.m., Indiana Conservation Officers were notified, along with other responders, after Zimmerman was located unresponsive by other members of his hunting group. Zimmerman was hunting from an elevated ladder type tree stand. Because of his position in the stand, Indiana Conservation Officers and the other responders had to utilize a rope and pulley system to lower Zimmerman to the ground.



Zimmerman died due to a close range gunshot wound to the head. No foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing pending findings on toxicology and other tests.



Assisting agencies included the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Coroner, and Boone Township Volunteer Fire Department.



Indiana Conservation Officers urge everyone hunting from an elevated stand to always use a safety life-line while hunting, check their equipment before each use, and provide a hunt plan and location to someone in case of emergencies.