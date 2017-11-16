|Eastern wins big in battle of top 10 teams
|Written by George Browning
|Thursday, 16 November 2017 09:30
For a half the November 14 battle between second-ranked Eastern and seventh-ranked Providence lived up to it's billing, 63-44.
The Lady Musketeers led 19-15 at intermission, but used a third-quarter spurt to take control of the contest.
After two free throws by Providence's Hannah Wolford trimmed the EHS lead to two, 19-17, EHS went on its run.
Rachel Stewart and Caylee Graves scored back-back-baskets. Veronica Judson hit three free throws and Eastern's lead was nine, 26-17.
A basket by Isabell Claywell stretched the advatage to 11.
Wolford hit a three to end the run, but Stewart scored five more points during a spurt that saw the lead grow back to 10, 33-23.
Stewart and Claywell went back to the one-two punch, hitting baskets that extended the Margin to 15, 38-23 and Providence never seriously threatened.
Box score
PHS -- Sierra Brooks 4, Nartalie Boesing 5, Hannah Wolford 35.
Three-pointers: PHS (3) Wolford 3; EHS (5) Judson 1, Claywell 2, Stewart 1, Heavner 1.
