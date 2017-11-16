For a half the November 14 battle between second-ranked Eastern and seventh-ranked Providence lived up to it's billing, 63-44.

The Lady Musketeers led 19-15 at intermission, but used a third-quarter spurt to take control of the contest.

After two free throws by Providence's Hannah Wolford trimmed the EHS lead to two, 19-17, EHS went on its run.

Rachel Stewart and Caylee Graves scored back-back-baskets. Veronica Judson hit three free throws and Eastern's lead was nine, 26-17.

A basket by Isabell Claywell stretched the advatage to 11.

Wolford hit a three to end the run, but Stewart scored five more points during a spurt that saw the lead grow back to 10, 33-23.

Stewart and Claywell went back to the one-two punch, hitting baskets that extended the Margin to 15, 38-23 and Providence never seriously threatened.

Box score

EHS -- Veronica Judson 10, Isabell Claywell 20, Caylee Graves 4, Rachel Stewart 20, Lily Crumpton 4, Savannah Emmert 2, Libby Heavner 3.

PHS -- Sierra Brooks 4, Nartalie Boesing 5, Hannah Wolford 35.

Three-pointers: PHS (3) Wolford 3; EHS (5) Judson 1, Claywell 2, Stewart 1, Heavner 1.