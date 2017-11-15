|SR 160 closes Monday for pipe replacement
|Wednesday, 15 November 2017 00:00
|
Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to remove the existing drainage pipe under State Road 160 east of Salem, replacing it with a new 18-inch pipe measuring 40 feet in length. This requires closing S.R. 160 between Indiana Avenue and Paynter Lane during daytime hours next Monday (NOV 20).
Motorists are advised to use Paynter Lane as a detour around the worksite. INDOT officials hope to complete the excavation and pipe installation between morning and afternoon school bus runs.
The schedule for this Salem Unit maintenance operation is weather dependent.
Motorists can learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone. For highway information, monitor social media sites: www.Facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast and Twitter @INDOTSoutheast. Subscribe to receive text and email alerts at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/INDOT/subscriber/new.