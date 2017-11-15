Richard F. Swaney, 54, was driving a Kia Sportage on U.S. Highway 31 South that evening when Austin Chief Robert Gudgel clocked him doing 45 in a 35 m.p.h. zone in front of the local high school.

Chief Gudgel said he activated his lights and began following the Kia, but Swaney didn’t stop, the probable cause affidavit noted. Instead, he turned left onto East Main Street (State Road 256) and then back north onto Mann Avenue. He continued on that street, apparently ignoring several stop signs along the way in the residential area.

The vehicle finally stopped in the 800 block, and Chief Gudgel took Swaney into custody. The license plate of the Kia was registered to another vehicle, an infraction under Indiana law. Chief Gudgel also discovered that Swaney is an Habitual Traffic Violator (HTV).

Swaney’s legal problems increased when he was being booked in at the Scott County Security Center in Scottsburg. Jailers there said they found a couple of pills in his pocket. The pills turned out to be morphine, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Charges filed against Swaney include operating a vehicle while an HTV and resisting law enforcement by vehicle, both Level 6 felonies, and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule 1-4 controlled substance.

Swaney now has a February 5 jury trial date and a bail of $25,000 by corporate surety bond or $2,500 cash.