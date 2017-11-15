The appeal of a denial of a liquor license by the Board of the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission will be heard by that board on Wednesday, December 6. After a hearing in Scottsburg left the Local Alcohol Board in a 2-2 tie, members of the state commission voted a few weeks later to deny the license. Dolgen Corporation, the parent company of Dollar General Store, had filed the application in late summer so that its newest store, located at U.S. Highway 31 South and Leota Road, could sell warm beer and wine to its customers. In Scott County, alcohol is traditionally sold in separate liquor outlets. Scottsburg has three package stores, as they are known. Austin has one. Two Mexican restaurants, Hardy’s Café, The Pub and USA Roadhouse sell beer and alcohol by the drink to their customers in Scottsburg. After the license application was turned down by the state commission, Dolgen Corp. filed an appeal, which has been set for a hearing at 1 p.m. at the offices of the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, 302 West Washington Street, Indianapolis. According to information provided by hearing judge David Rothenberg, evidence should be presented through direct examination of sworn witnesses at the December 6 hearing. Final arguments may also be made after all evidence is presented. Since requests for continuance of the hearing may still be presented until five days prior to the scheduled hearing, persons planning to attend the December 6 hearing are encouraged to call the Commission at 1-317-233-3940 the day before the hearing to make certain no changes have occurred. In related matters, a liquor license request filed by Kroger, the parent company of Jay C Food Stores, is now set for a hearing on Wednesday, November 22, in Suite 128 at the Courthouse in downtown Scottsburg. The matter was continued from its original date of October 25 after all of the members of the Local Alcohol Board could not be present for the hearing. That hearing, as well as the appeals hearing in Indianapolis, is open to the public.