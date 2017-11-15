The case was managed by Mike Tscheulin, chief investigator for the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office. According to what Tscheulin learned, Jeremy Epperson, 39, reportedly has made few support payments for his children over the years. The last payment Epperson made was in late July, 2016. He made no payments at all from January, 2014, to May 8, 2016, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by Tscheulin.

As of November 3, Epperson owes $27,113.16 for his children, who are now in their teens. A court order filed in March, 2007, had ordered Epperson to pay $80 per week.

Nonsupport of a child is a Level 6 felony in Indiana.

A warrant has been issued for Epperson’s arrest. His last known address listed a residence in Louisville.