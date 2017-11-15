Joe P. Hambel was arrested on August 20, 2016 and charged in connection with the the murders of Joseph R. Hobson and Vale rie E. Dicus. Hambel was found guilty today by a jury of his peers. Hambel was found guilty of Count 1 Murder Count 2 Murder Count 3 Felony Murder Count 4 Felony Murder Count 5 Criminal Trespass For more from the trial check out the November 22 issue of The Washington County Edition.