|Jury trial ends with a guilty verdict!
|Written by George Browning
|Wednesday, 15 November 2017 07:04
|
Joe P. Hambel was arrested on August 20, 2016 and charged in connection with the the murders of Joseph R. Hobson and Valerie E. Dicus.
Hambel was found guilty today by a jury of his peers. Hambel was found guilty of
Count 1 Murder
Count 2 Murder
Count 3 Felony Murder
Count 4 Felony Murder
Count 5 Criminal Trespass
