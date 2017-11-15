Jury trial ends with a guilty verdict! PDF Print E-mail
Written by George Browning   
Wednesday, 15 November 2017 07:04

Joe P. Hambel was arrested on August 20, 2016 and charged in connection with the the murders of Joseph R. Hobson and Valerie E. Dicus.

Hambel was found guilty today by a jury of his peers. Hambel was found guilty of

Count 1 Murder

Count 2 Murder

Count 3 Felony Murder

Count 4 Felony Murder

Count 5 Criminal Trespass

