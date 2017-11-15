Those traveling around Greenway Park and the Charlestown city square have noticed that the the transformation into Christmas City has started. Volunteers have been busy checking lights, installing displays and working on programming the light show and all the other behind the scenes work that must be completed for a successful Light Up Charlestown and holiday season in Southern Indiana’s Christmas City. The holiday season will kick off in Charlestown with the annual Light Up. This year Light Up Charlestown will be held on Friday, November 24 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Light Up Charlestown will be held in Greenway Park, across Market Street from the Charlestown city square. Light Up will feature the Jonathan Jennings and Pleasant Ridge Elementary School Choirs beginning at 6:30 p.m. The choirs will sing favorite Christmas carols before the crowd will join in the fun to sing some more Christmas carol favorites. The Light Up will conclude with the ever popular countdown to Light Up at 7 p.m. with special guest from the New Washington State Bank Pat Glotzbach switching on the lights. Santa Claus will come to the Family Activities Park (FAP) to help kick off the holiday season during Light Up festivities.Children are encouraged to head over to the FAP after Light Up Charlestown to visit with Santa.

During Light Up Charlestown festivities volunteers at the North Clark Outreach Center will be on hand selling hot chocolate, homemade cookies and baked goods. The proceeds from the sale will go to this year’s North Clark Outreach Center’s Elf Tree program. Volunteers will also be accepting monetary donations for the Elf Tree. Cash or checks will be accepted during the evening.

After Light Up Charlestown many holiday activities will keep you in the Christmas spirit throughout the season. The FAP will again feature ice skating, miniature golf, rides on the Charlestown Express train and an opportunity to make Christmas memories by having a cup of hot chocolate and relaxing in the beautifully decorated holiday setting while listening to Christmas music. Train rides, mini golf and skating will be $5 each for ages 2 and up. Santa will journey from the North Pole to visit the FAP Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m. The FAP is open Monday- Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 10 p.m. November 24 through December 30. The FAP is closed on Sundays. The FAP is located at 1000 Park Street across from the Charlestown High School football field in Charlestown.

New this year will be Horse Drawn Covered Wagon Rides. The rides will begin in Greenway Park and weave through the streets of Charlestown to the City Square to watch the animated light show and then back across Market Street to Greenway Park. Covered Wagon rides will be $5 per person, ages 2 and up. Tickets will be available at the Concession Stand in Greenway Park but reservations are recommended. Reservations may be made by visiting cityofcharlestown.com. Reservations may be made beginning November 20. Rides will be offered Fridays and Saturdays, December 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16 and also December 18-23 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Park concessions will be open throughout the holiday season Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. offering hot chocolate, hot apple cider and more! While enjoying your hot drink be sure to stroll through the Winter Wonderland and enjoy all the Christmas displays including the gorgeous 52’ Christmas Tree that serves as the centerpiece of Greenway Park.

The animated Christmas Light display on the Charlestown city square will be held nightly from Light Up through January 1. Visitors to the square are welcome to sit in their cars and listen to the show or get out and walk around the square for a close up view of the dazzling light show.

The Adopt-a-Lot program will also be held this year. Lots are being decorated for the popular friendly competition. This year there are 20 lots with the displays beginning on November 20.

For more information about the events being held in Southern Indiana’s Christmas City please contact Rhonda Davidson, City of Charlestown Parks Director, at 812-256-3422, ext. 328 or email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . More information may also be found on the city’s website at www.cityofcharlestown.com.