Nicholas William Huber, 18, of Floyds Knobs, IN, has earned the highest advancement award the Boy Scouts of America offers to Scouts, the Eagle Scout Award.

Huber will be recognized in ceremonies on 26, November 2017, 2:00 pm at Assumption Hall of St. Mary’s of the Knobs Church.

A member of Cornerstone Church Troop 4747, Huber is one of a very small number of all Boy Scouts who attain the Eagle Scout rank, according to Scoutmaster Stephen Simpson.

Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete any religious institution, school, or community related service project to earn his Eagle; Huber chose to build a fire pit area for St. Mary’s of the Knobs Church.

He has served three terms as Senior Patrol Leader, four years as Troop Bugler and has received the scout of the year award four times and is a member of the Order of the Arrow. Huber joins other outstanding American citizens who have become Eagle Scouts, among them former president Gerald R. Ford Jr., astronaut Neil Armstrong, former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, and the former head of the F.B.I William Sessions.

Huber is a member of St. Mary’s of the Knobs Church and is active in band, marching band, orchestra, and the National Honor Society at Floyd Central High School, where he is a senior.

He is the son of Gary and Debra Huber of Floyds Knobs, Indiana.