Everyone is invited to attend the annual Austin Christmas parade and city open house on Saturday, December 2.

Again featuring Santa Claus, the Austin parade will begin at 1 p.m., stepping off from the corner of Broadway Street and U.S. Highway 31 North. Entries led by the Austin High School band will march south on U.S. 31 to the first entry to the grounds of Austin Upper Elementary, the elementary school and Rigel Gym.

Dispersal will take place by the old gym at what was Austin's original high school. At the gym in that building, a city-wide open house will begin immediately after the parade.

Christmas music will be performed during the open house, and children will enjoy visiting with Santa Claus while munching on treats that will be served.

Members of the City of Austin Beautification Committee are sponsoring this year’s open house. Residents are encouraged to line the route along U.S. 31 and enjoy this holiday tradition.

There is still time to sign up to participate in the parade. Get information by calling the Austin Mayor's Office at 812-794-6646.