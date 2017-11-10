Operation Kidsafe Free Child Safety Events are happening all-across the U.S. and Canada. An event has been scheduled for Scottsburg on Saturday, November 11, at John Jones Auto Group at 1351 W. State Road 56, Scottsburg, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Operation Kidsafe is free and private for families. Parents take home the only record of the visit….(a Bio Document) that is ready to hand to law enforcement in an emergency. Safety tips to start a family safety action plan are also included.

Operation Kidsafe founder is Mark Bott. Mark has been an Internationally known Child Safety Advocate for 18 years. Mark worked with John Walsh of America’s Most Wanted and helped start the Amber Alert.

The event is free for every family. No special information is needed, as there is no data basing. Parents take home the only record of the visit.

For more information contact John Jones at (812) 752-5000 johnjonesautogroup.com