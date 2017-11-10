Scottsburg police finally got to talk to Vincent Mayo.

Mayo, 30, was living at a rental house on South Second Street in the city when he apparently broke a lock on a water meter and “stole” water service from the city, not once but twice.

The alleged theft incidents occurred in April and September. Capt. David Hardin took the original report from city workers. Lt./Detective Mike Nichols followed up on the incidents, learning that water service had been turned off at the South Second St. house for non-payment. Residents nearby told the detective that Mayo was seen “…doing something in the hole containing the water meter.”

Two misdemeanor theft charges and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief were filed against Mayo on October 26. An arrest warrant was issued for him.

Bail in the matter has been set at $10,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,000 cash.