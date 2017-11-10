A free meal on Thanksgiving, November 23, is promised to any person in the community who would like to eat with the Jennings Township Volunteer Fire Department in downtown Austin.

Serving hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The meal will feature turkey and all the fixings and will be prepared by the firemen and their wives. Everyone is welcome to come and eat at the firehouse, located at the corner of North Second and West Main (State Road 256) Streets.

Donations toward the meal are now being accepted by organizers. Persons who would like to volunteer to help fix or serve the meal are encouraged to call Joe Smith at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or Greg Hammons at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

Those who need more information can call Hammons or Erika Smith at 812-820-3538.