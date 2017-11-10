Every child should know by now that, right after Thanksgiving is celebrated in Scottsburg, they can expect to enjoy the annual visit by a beloved couple from the North Pole. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus are coming to Scottsburg on Saturday, November 25, in the city’s lighted parade, and everyone, young and old, has a special invitation to come downtown to see them. The annual celebration offers all families a chance to visit with Mr. and Mrs. Santa in the decorated Santa's Castle on the northeast side of the Courthouse right after the parade concludes. Parade entries will line up in the parking lot behind Scottsburg Elementary School starting at 5 p.m. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and wind around the downtown square from McClain Avenue (State Road 56). Mayor Bill Graham will be featured in the parade, and he’ll step out of his float to help with the annual lighting ceremony at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn. Trophies will be awarded for the best entries from fire departments, businesses, church/civic groups and cars. A trophy for the entry selected Best Overall will also be presented. Several downtown businesses are planning evening hours that Saturday, inviting visitors in for Christmas treats, too. Christmas music will be offered, lots of holiday lights can be admired, and free horse-and-carriage rides are scheduled. Line up on the sidewalk on the southeast side of the Courthouse for the rides. More information on the parade and Courtyard Christmas may be obtained by calling the Mayor's Office at 812-752-3169. Call that number as well to contribute money toward Courtyard Christmas efforts. Volunteers are always needed, too.