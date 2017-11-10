Eric Napier isn’t calling for help any longer, but the circumstances around the strange incident on November 1 have yet to be explained well by one of the newest inmates at the Scott County Security Center.

A resident in the same apartment building where Napier was living called 9-1-1 and said she’d been hearing what sounded like a man call for help off and on for about two hours.

Scottsburg Police Chief Scott Zellers, Sgt. Brian Hall and Patrolman Travis Rutherford responded to the call, traveling to North Pine Street to locate the mysterious man.

Napier, 30, answered the door. According to what Sgt. Hall said he observed, the man was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred. Napier told the officers that he had been asleep and he didn’t remember yelling for help. He said he was living with the woman who rented the apartment.

A managerial representative of the apartment complex allowed the officers into the apartment and gave them permission to search. The policemen said they saw pills and an uncapped syringe and that they found two baggies. One had methamphetamine in it, the other heroin, the report stated.

Napier was arrested and taken to the local jail.

He appeared for an initial court hearing on Friday, November 3. There, Napier learned he was charged with three Level 6 felonies, possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic drug. The case was assigned to a public defender.

Bail was set at $15,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,500 cash. Napier’s jury trial is scheduled February 5.