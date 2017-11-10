The first student VEX-IQ Robotics team competition of the 2017-2018 season will take place at the Mid-America Science Park (MASPark) in Scottsburg on Saturday, Nov. 11. Approximately 700 people are expected to attend this regional event. Local restaurants and retailers are asked to plan accordingly. VEX – IQ Robotics is a worldwide recognized robotic program designed to offer young people an introduction to the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Thirty teams from schools around Southern Indiana will be competing in the robotics event on Nov. 11 in Scottsburg. Austin, Crothersville and Scottsburg schools currently have 15 teams in place with MASPark and VEX Robotics for their students to participate. All local school teams will be participating in the event. The VEX – IQ event starts at 10 a.m. and will run until about 4:30 p.m. Parents and students who are competing should plan to be at the Mid-America Science Park by 7:30 a.m. The Mid-America Science Park is located at 821 South Lake Road South, Scottsburg, IN 47170. Students compete in teams of four to 10. Part of the contest requires the teams to compete against each other; however, some of the competition compels the two teams to work together as an alliance to score points. While robotics is a fun activity for students and their families, the students learn important educational and training skills that prepare them for tomorrow’s manufacturing jobs where they must be able to program and operate robotic equipment. This student experience, in partnership with local schools, provides an excellent educational advantage to local students as they continue their future education or compete for high-paying jobs in today’s manufacturing workplace. If your child is interested in participating in VEX Robotics, please contact your school’s counselor. If you would like to volunteer to assist with the VEX Robotics program, please contact Ray Niehaus, director of innovation and technology at MASPark, by email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or by phone 812-752-9521 x1239. The VEX Robotics World Championship is held every April in Louisville, Ky. Nearly 50 countries participated in 2016. -30-