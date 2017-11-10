Bright and early on Saturday, November 18, a lot of people will be at the Knights of Columbus Hall on U.S. Highway 31 North in Scottsburg waiting for their cue at 9 a.m. That’s when the 2017 Kids First Auction will take to the air on Spectrum Cable TV Community Channel 184 and on scottcounty.tv on the internet. Viewers will also be able to follow the auction action on Facebook. Better yet, the public is welcome to visit the hall and watch the auction live while enjoying great food and bidding up a storm. Kids First is a non-profit organization that, over the years, has helped dozens of children and their families with medical and other expenses. The Kids First board of directors votes on requests for financial help, using the dollars raised each year through the auction. And what an auction it will be! Volunteers have worked diligently to create lots of from ten to 12 items, all of which have been donated to Kids First for that pot of money that helps lots of families throughout the year. These lots will be spotlighted, and bids will be accepted for about 15 minutes; then, the next lot gets TV time. There are also big ticket items that folks will be able to bid on for extended periods of time. Some really great toys that will look nice under someone’s Christmas tree are featured in the Kids First event this year. Sporting equipment and apparel plus kitchen appliances, great handmade bird houses and feeders, jewelry, tools, theme baskets, seasonal decorations, sport memorabilia and a lot more are waiting to go under the hammer. Volunteers will man phone banks during the auction so each bid is recorded. If a submitted bid is successful, the winner’s name will be announced. That winner must come to the auction site to claim the item and can do so on November 18 or on Sunday, November 19. Unclaimed items will be auctioned off at the clean-up event set for the Knights of Columbus Hall at 6 p.m. on Monday night, November 20. Everyone is welcome to come that evening and see what bargains they can get. Millard the Bear will be auctioned once again. Named in memory of the late Millard Moore, a City of Scottsburg employee and staunch supporter of Kids First, the giant stuffed bear symbolizes the generous spirit that people of Scott County have for good causes like Kids First. The big bear has raised lots of dollars over the years. It can be seen on display at Scottsburg City Hall. Volunteers are always welcome to help during the organized chaos that is Kids First. Call 812-752-5854 to learn what needs to be done. Call that number if you’d like to make a cash donation to Kids First or want to bring merchandise to add to the auction. A preview show will be aired starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 17, so folks can see many of the items that will go on the auction block. If past years are any indication, the auction will finally shut down in the early morning hours on Sunday.