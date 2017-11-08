One man is dead from a fatal crash that took place early November 5 on US 150 near Keisler Road.

According to a press release issued by Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop, the crash that left James Anthony Lone, 23, New Salisbury, dead, happened at some point during the night and was not visible until daylight.

There were no witnesses to the crash, the release said.

Loop said the investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling westbound, topped a hillcrest; drove left of center, then

off the left side of the roadway striking several trees.

Lone was driving a 1997 silver BMW M3.

The press release said Lone died at the scene from multiple traumas.

The crash is still is still being investigated by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.