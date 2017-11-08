Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. is opening at St. John Paul II Catholic School (105 St. Paul Street, Sellersburg) on Friday, November 17, at 7:30 p.m. The 60-minute musical, designed for middle-school aged performers, is based on the 1994 Broadway production and Disney’s 1991 animated feature film. The sixth and seventh grade cast contains approximately 25 students led by Courtney Cooper and Amanda Sumpter. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. tells the story of Belle, an adventurous young girl, and the Beast, her hideous captor who is actually a young prince trapped under a spell. In order to break the spell, the Beast must learn to love another and earn her love in return – before time runs out. With the help of the castle’s enchanted staff, including a loving teapot, a charming candelabra, and a nervous mantel clock, Belle and the Beast find a beautiful friendship and love that neither knew was possible. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. features classic songs from the Academy Award®-winning film score such as “Be Our Guest” and “Belle,” as well as original songs from the 1994 Tony®-nominated Broadway musical. Performances of Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. will be open to the public at St. John Paul II Catholic School on November 17 and 18, at 7:30 p.m. and November 19, at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per students and $7 for adults. More ticket information is available online at www.stjohnpaulschool.org.