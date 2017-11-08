Scott County officers with the Sheriff’s Department had another busy week at the conclusion of October and the start of November. A total of 13 accidents were investigated from October 29 to November 3. Three involved motorists hitting deer, and two resulted in injuries to the people involved. The first injury accident happened at 2:32 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31. on West Lake Road about 500 feet of its intersection with Taylor Mill Road. The one-vehicle accident, according to driver Belinda M. Cowan, 33, Scottsburg, happened when she was westbound on W. Lake Rd. Cowan told Deputy Joe Guaneri that she was not driving when the 1999 Honda Accord left the road, striking a fire hydrant and then a utility pole. According to the officer’s report, the woman said the driver left the scene on foot. Cowan suffered a head abrasion and was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital by Scott County EMS as was her passenger, Jeffery J. Sons Jr., 24, Scottsburg. Sons was listed with a fracture in the knee/lower leg/foot area. Sons told Deputy Guarneri that Cowan was driving when the car crashed. According to the report issued, Cowan now faces several misdemeanor charges in connection with the accident. Property damage was estimated at up to $5,000. The hydrant was the property of Stucker Fork Water Utility, while the utility pole was owned by Jackson County REMC. On Thursday, November 2, Deputies Darin Marshall and Joe Johnson were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle accident on State Road 3 500 feet north of Plymouth Road. The mishap was reported just before 10 a.m. A 2011 Dodge Charger headed south had run off the road and through a couple of privately-owned yards before stopping. The officers found driver Patricia Nasby, 46, Scottsburg, at the wheel. They detected the possible use of a controlled substance by Nasby, and she was placed under arrest on misdemeanor charges. Approximately $5,000 in property damage occurred.