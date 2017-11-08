A teenage pedestrian and two more people were reported injured in accidents that occurred on U.S. Highway 31 in Scottsburg since Monday, October 23. The highway is known locally as Gardner Street. A 15-year-old girl attempting to cross U.S. Highway 31 on foot just after 7 a.m. on that Monday was the first injured. Danielle Tusa, Scottsburg, was trying cross from east to west during a heavy rainstorm. She was hit by Brenda K. Kendall, 65, Underwood, who was driving her 2008 Nissan north on the highway. Kendall told officers Lt. Mike Nichols and Deputy Joe Johnson that, when she saw the girl, she attempted to stop but was unable to before striking the teenager. The girl was struck with the front of the car, which caused her to hit the windshield. She fell off the car and landed at the left front of the vehicle on the pavement. Kendall called 9-1-1. Tusa was transported by ambulance to Scott Memorial Hospital after she experienced of pain in her knee/lower leg/foot. Damage to Kendall’s car was listed at under $1,001. Tusa was not in a crosswalk at the time she was hit. Lt. Nichols noted that the cause of the accident was due to the pedestrian’s actions. At 3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24, Sgt. Brian Hall and Lt. Nichols were called to a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 31 South and Cherry Street. Drivers were Mary E. Bridge, 72, Austin, and Emma K. Christoff, 16, Scottsburg. Bridge told the officers that she had been driving south on U.S. 31 in her 2006 Chrysler Aspen. She said she didn’t see Christoff in a southbound Honda CR-V and proceeded with her turn east onto Cherry St. The Honda struck the passenger side of the Chrysler. Bridge suffered head pain after the impact and was aided by Scott County EMS technicians. She was then transported to the local hospital. The teenager was unhurt. Property damage was estimated at up to $5,000. A Friday night accident attributed to a failure to yield to on-coming traffic happened on U.S. 31 South at its intersection with Lovers Lane Road. The mishap occurred at 9:16 p.m. patrolmen Justin Cheatham and Shawn Hurt were dispatched to the scene. They talked to drivers Matthew T. Combs, 17, and Jeffery L. Richardson, 41, both of Scottsburg. Combs had been southbound on U.S. 31 when he stopped at the intersection and prepared to turn east onto Lovers Lane Road. He was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition. He said he saw the on-coming northbound car but thought he had time to make the turn. The Expedition was struck by Richardson’s Toyota 4Runner on the right front side. Airbags deployed in the Toyota. Neither driver was hurt, but Richardson’s passenger, Kristie L. Richardson, 40, suffered a possible injury to her knee/lower leg/foot. No medical attention was given to the woman at the scene. Ptl. Cheatham estimated damage to the vehicles at up to $25,000.