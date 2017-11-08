A New Albany resident is now facing a Level 2 felony drug trafficking charge in Scott Circuit Court. The white Chrysler Sebring that Anthony W. Tebault, 40, was driving around 2:30 a.m. on November 4 was clocked by Deputy Joe Baker speeding 80 miles an hour south on Interstate 65. The officer attempted to catch up with the car, but traffic was congested, so he watched as the car drove onto the south exit ramp and turn west on State Road 56 in Scottsburg. Deputy Baker then said he saw the car turn north on North Lake Road and enter the parking lot of Wal-Mart. As the officer entered the lot, the deputy saw the car parked near the west entrance to the store. He said he set up a surveillance after learning through the vehicle’s license plate that the car was registered to a New Albany woman wanted on drug charges in Floyd County. After a wait of about ten minutes, the deputy said in his probable cause affidavit that a person came out of the store and got into the car. He stopped it before it got out of the parking lot. Approaching the Sebring, Deputy Baker said he began talking to the driver, Tebault, who told the officer he’d stopped for chips and a drink. Tebault, the officer noted, was “…sweating profusely…” and his hands were shaking. After information was received from dispatch on Tebault being wanted in Floyd County, Deputy Baker placed him under arrest. He searched the man for weapons and allegedly found instead a baggie containing 23.5 grams of methamphetamine. As Tebault was going through the booking process, jailers reported to the deputy that they had found another baggie in his underwear. This contained 55.7 grams of the illegal substance. Street value of the meth was estimated at around $8,000. Along with the Level 2 dealing charge, Tebault has a Level 3 felony possession of meth charge. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday afternoon, November 6.