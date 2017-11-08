If anyone would like to comment on Stucker Fork Conservancy District’s proposed water rate increase, here’s your chanc The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC), the state agency representing consumer interests in cases before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), is reviewing the utility’s request and is scheduled to file testimony on February 5, 2018. Along with its legal and technical review, the OUCC is inviting written consumer comments through January 29, 2018. Stucker Fork Conservancy District provides water utility service in six southern Indiana counties (Scott, Clark, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, and Washington).The district’s current water rates received IURC approval in December 2016. If approved, the utility’s pending request would raise the monthly water rate for a residential customer using 5,000 gallons from $23.40 to $31.85. In addition, the monthly fire protection charge for customers in the City of Austin would increase from $6.81 to $9.27. According to its testimony, the utility is seeking the changes due to higher operating and maintenance costs along with the need for capital improvements. Projects cited in the district’s testimony include a new storage tank, water treatment plant improvements, new supply wells, main improvements, and equipment. Consumers who wish to submit written comments for the case record may do so via the OUCC’s Website at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, or by mail, email or fax: • Mail: Consumer Services Staff Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South Indianapolis, IN 46204 • email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it • Fax: (317) 232-5923 The OUCC needs to receive all written consumer comments no later than January 29, 2018 so that it can: 1) Consider them in preparing its testimony and 2) File them with the Commission to be included in the case’s formal evidentiary record. Comments should include the consumer’s name, mailing address, and a reference to “IURC Cause No. 44987.” Consumers with questions about submitting written comments can contact the OUCC’s consumer services staff toll-free at 1-888-441-2494. An IURC evidentiary hearing will be held on March 7, 2018 at the PNC Center (101 W. Washington St.) in Indianapolis. While evidentiary hearings are open to the public, participation is typically limited to attorney and Commission questioning of technical witnesses. A final decision in the case is expected later in 2018. Updates on this case are being posted on the OUCC’s website at www.in.gov/oucc/2708.htm.