Veterans and servicemen and women in Scott County are being honored at the annual Veterans' Day presented by students of Austin High School in the school auditorium on Friday, November 10.

Students under instructor Ryan Stuckwish are preparing the program.

On that Friday, veterans and visitors are asked to park on the east side of the high school/middle school and enter through main doors there. Auditorium doors will open at 12:30 p.m., and students will greet and register veterans to be recognized. The program will begin at 1 p.m.

Following the tribute, a dinner for veterans and family members will be served in the high school library.

All veterans and service personnel are invited to attend the program and meal.

Call Stuckwish at 812-794-8730 for more information.