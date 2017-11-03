A guilty plea in a 2016 theft case has been entered by Robert “Rob” Cathcart Jr., a former Scottsburg businessman.

Cathcart and Company was a jewelry and coin business established by Cathcart’s parents. His father is now deceased, and his mother is residing in Kentucky. The shop was located in downtown Scottsburg.

The younger Cathcart had been operating the shop when charges were filed in June of that year accusing him of having accepted jewelry from seven individuals for repair and never returning the items.

In the case of the eighth customer, Cathcart reportedly entered into an agreement with the man to sell paintings, a coin collection, a Rolex watch and antique jewelry. Reportedly, only a percentage of what the items are worth was given to the customer, and none of the items have been returned to him.

Three of the charges are Level 6 felonies and are based on the higher value of several of the items. The remaining counts are misdemeanors.

Cathcart has been out on a $10,000 cash bond since July 22, 2016.

The defendant appeared with his attorney before Senior Judge Nicholas South on October 26 and entered the plea. Judge South set a restitution hearing for November 7 and the man’s sentencing hearing for November 27.