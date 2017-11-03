Property owners and residents in Austin and Scottsburg are being urged to prepare for free leaf pick-ups beginning on Monday, November 13, in both communities. City crews and their vacuum trucks will make the rounds, collecting all leaves swept to the curb. Employees are not allowed on private property, so any leaves not at curbside cannot be picked up. City officials are also asking residents to not co-mingle branches, yard waste and trash with leaves, either. Such items can cause equipment breakdowns and/or injure city employees. They also ask residents to get leaves out of ditches and off drain covers so that rainwater will flow properly. Leaves should not be placed in bags. Bagged leaves will not be picked up by crews. In Scottsburg, two street crews will start that day on the east side of Scottsburg and north of State Road 56 (McClain Avenue) and work their way north. From Scott Memorial Hospital, the crews will work back down the west side of U.S. Highway 31 (Gardner Street), until they reach S.R. 56. From there, they will start on the south side of S.R. 56 and the west side of U.S. 31 to the Scott County Fairgrounds. Reaching that destination, both trucks will then run together back up S.R. 56. This route will be worked two times, said Applegate. In Austin, sanitation and street staff will cover every street in Austin using the normal trash pick-up schedule. The crew will work as long as leaves are falling, so everyone should have several opportunities to get rid of their leaves. Anyone with questions about the Scottsburg plan is welcome to call the Scottsburg Mayor's Office at 812-752-3169. Austin residents can call the Austin Mayor's Office at 812-794-6466 with their questions. -30-