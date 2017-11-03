A 0.75% Local Income Tax (LIT) was adopted on a 4-3 vote following a public hearing held Friday morning, October 27. Those members of the Scott County Council who voted for the new tax included Council President Mike Zollman and Councilmen Iva Gasaway, Robert Peacock and Ab Watts. Councilmen Chris Albertson and Eric Gillespie, the only Republicans on the Council, were joined by Democrat Donnie Richie as opposing the establishment of the new LIT. The County Council is a member of the Local Tax Council (LTC). So are the Austin and Scottsburg city councils. Voting weight is based on population, so the County Council has 54% of the vote. Consequently, the vote taken by the County Council, which handles the finances of the county, decided if the tax would be established and at what level. The tax had been listed in the proposed resolution at a rate of 1.25% per salary income. Councilwoman Gasaway’s first action following the public hearing was to motion to lower the rate to 0.75%. That motion was quickly seconded by Councilman Peacock. That first vote reflected the final vote on the LIT-establishing ordinance, 4-3 - Zollman, Gasaway, Peacock and Watts vs. Albertson, Gillespie and Richie. The new tax takes effect January 1, 2018. According to figures offered by H.J. Umbaugh and Associates, an Indianapolis-based accounting firm, those making $20,000 a year will pay a total of $150 tax; $30,000 income, $225 in new taxes; $44,442, $333; $60,000, $450; and $75,000, $563. The rate will raise a little over $2 million for the county; nearly $778,000 for the City of Scottsburg; and $223,790 for the City of Austin. Dollars for each entity are to be spent for public safety, according to the tax’s restrictions. County officials realized they had a whopping problem as they tackled the job of wrestling with income and outgo in the 2018 budget. A proposed 3% pay raise for county employees was axed. Department heads and elected officials were asked to submit “honest” budgets, explained President Zollman. “What we mean by that is we asked them to present us with budgets based on what it would take only to operate their departments for the year and nothing more. I believe each of them did just that, and we are $1.9 million short of balancing,” he explained to the standing-room-only crowd attending the 9 a.m. hearing Friday. Fewer tax dollars coming in is the basis for establishing a new tax. Property values have “flat-lined,” partially due to a sluggish local economy and partly because of the stigma which comes with being the first rural county in the nation to experience a severe outbreak of HIV. At last count by the Indiana State Department of Health, the county has 227 individuals which have tested positively for HIV. Seventeen people have died, either from complications caused by HIV, which can develop into the far more serious and life-threatening AIDS, or from drug overdoses or other diseases. Illegal drug use and needle-sharing caused the first outbreak around Christmas, 2014. Sexual activity helped spread HIV. On a positive note, at least 74% of those with HIV are now virus-suppressed, meaning that they can no longer spread HIV. But the HIV taint has taken its toll. People have moved away. New businesses have become harder to attract to Scott County. Health Department services needed a huge boost. The county jail became the primary place where people addicted to drugs go through withdrawal. The opening of a new jail facility made little or no difference because its beds were filled with people nearly immediately. To this day, the facility averages around 180 people per week, nearly twice the average the county once housed. A portion of that ballooning local jail population is a result of the Indiana Department of Corrections no longer accepting Level 6 felony offenders at state facilities. Added to the fact that valuations have flat-lined and Scott County’s income from property taxes has been and will continue to be adversely affected by the 1-3% “circuit-breakers” put into effect by the state legislature, the county has lost $1.5 to $1.6 million in tax income over the past couple of years. “Circuit-breakers (limitations placed on what can be raised from properties through taxes) may be good for the property owner, but they are definitely not good for the county as a whole,” observed Zollman. Questioners must also add the financial burden of providing a functioning 9-1-1 service. Because an inter-local agreement no longer exists between the county and the two cities, the county has taken on the entire burden of keeping the 9-1-1 Center open and operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In previous years, Scottsburg and Austin helped pay that bill. When Austin withdrew from the inter-local agreement because of a dispute over how much that city should be paying, that dissolved the agreement. A tax on telephones and cell phones is now the only income the service receives aside from county funds. 9-1-1 operators dispatch officers of all local law enforcement agencies as well as take calls for emergency services. As several on the County Council have been heard to comment more than once, the need for more money for all of these services has caused “a perfect storm,” a financial situation of mounting proportions. Use of dollars from the county’s Hospital Reserve Fund has shrunk that fund’s total below $1 million. The money was used to help build the new jail facility, buy and remodel a building for the Health Department and meet the match needed for the money obtained through Indiana’s Community Crossings street and road paving program. “Nobody here wants to see his or her taxes increased, but it’s come down to the fact that we either use the LIT to bring more dollars in or we start cutting services to the people and laying off workers,” Zollman told the audience. “The state took away a lot of the money it used to give the counties, but it gave us this tool to raise money locally. We have to use it.” Councilman Gillespie offered a different viewpoint. “This is no different than operating your own household. If your income goes down, then you cut your expenses,” he explained. He also contended that the County Council will transfer over the operating budget of the Sheriff’s Department into the new LIT dollars available. When that happens, Gillespie said, the money freed up will be used to tear down the old administrative building and women’s jail and construct a new structure. Zollman told the Council that he had approached the Board of County Commissioners at their October 25 meeting and requested the remainder of $2 million given to them for remodeling and renovating the current building be returned. Commissioners declined that request. Gasaway stated, “I will not vote for this tax if it’s going to be used for a new jail.” Councilman Albertson said he wanted the County Council to look at some cuts he thought could be made. “I was up to about $400,000 (in cuts) when the effort was abandoned,” he said. His suggestion was not acted upon. With the November 1 budget deadline looming, the County Council as the LTC took its votes, and the tax was established at the 0.75% rate. The money can be used for salaries and other expenses of departments dealing with public safety. Austin Mayor Dillo Bush offered his hopes that the new dollars could go toward bolstering pay and benefits for the community’s policemen. “We have a problem of losing good officers because they are attracted to other communities with better benefits and salaries,” Bush explained. He said he also planned to look into if the money could be used to pay for more street lighting and, possibly, animal control. Scottsburg Mayor Bill Graham said Scott County has been affected by circumstances since the 2008 economic downturn as much as Scottsburg. “Those circuit-breakers went into effect at the same time our economy tanked. It really hit us hard,” he stated. The new LIT dollars will help to make up some of that revenue loss. Scottsburg Councilman John Konkler added, “Most people only see our fire department equipment in parades. We need to figure out how to afford new equipment there. I am proud to work and live in Scott County, and I am proud of the citizens we have. I am a taxpayer, too, and I don’t like the increase, but we have to operate this community and protect our people.” Following the final deciding vote on the matter, the County Council recessed and went back into session at 3 p.m. that afternoon to address documents that needed to be signed. Noted Councilman Peacock, “We had to have a good, working budget and that’s why I voted for it. In January, we’ll start looking ahead at the 2019 budget to see what can be changed.” -30-